Midday Fix: Styling & Recipe Ideas From The New Book – Tables & Spreads

Shelly Worcel, Author

New Book:

Recipes:

Roasted Leek, Apple & Blue Cheese Farro Salad

This salad is even more delicious the day after you prepare it because the farro absorbs more of the flavors from the dressing.

Yields about 5 1/2 cups [1000 g]

For the dressing

1/4 cup [60 ml] olive oil

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp chili garlic sauce (such as Huy Fong Foods) or your favorite hot sauce

1 tsp honey

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

1 cup [180 g] farro, rinsed

11/2 tsp salt, plus more for seasoning

One 15 oz [430 g] can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 small leek, trimmed, washed, halved, and sliced into 1/2 in [12 mm] half-moons

1/3 cup [40 g] pecan halves

1 tart apple, cored and diced

1/4 cup [35 g] yellow raisins

1/4 cup [30 g] crumbled blue cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Set up two racks in the oven and preheat the oven to 400°F [200°C]. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

To make the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, chili garlic sauce, honey, salt, and pepper in a small mixing bowl.

Set aside.

To make the salad, in a medium saucepan over high heat, add the farro, 1/2 tsp of the salt, and 4 cups [960 ml] of water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat medium-low and let simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the farro is tender. Drain any excess water and set aside.

Meanwhile, add the chickpeas to one of the prepared baking sheets and toss with 1 Tbsp of the olive oil and 1/2 tsp of the salt. Spread into an even layer and bake for 10 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven.

Place the leeks on the other baking sheet and toss with the remaining 1 Tbsp of olive oil and the remaining 1/2 tsp of salt and then spread the leeks into an even layer. Pour the chickpeas (which have baked for 10 minutes) on top of the leeks and place the sheet on the top rack of the oven. Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until both the leeks and chickpeas are brown. Use a spatula to push the chickpea mixture to one side of the baking sheet and add the pecans.

Let bake for another 3 minutes or until fragrant. Remove both baking sheets from the oven and set aside.

Once the pecans are cool enough to chop, roughly chop and place them in a large mixing bowl.

In the same large mixing bowl, add the cooked farro, chickpeas, leeks, apple, raisins, and blue cheese and mix to combine. Drizzle in the dressing and mix again. Taste and add more salt or pepper, as needed.

This salad can be made up to 2 days ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Let the salad come back to room temperature when serving.

Cacio e Pepe 7-Minute Eggs

Love cheesy eggs? Then this recipe is for you! Mayo stands in for pasta water to give these eggs the extra-creamy richness that you usually find in traditional Cacio e Pepe. Using two different grating methods for the cheese allows some of it to melt while some stays firm, providing a variety

of textures. I give my preferred ratio of cheese and mayo to egg in this recipe, but play around and add more or less depending on how rich you’d like these to be.

Serves 2

2 eggs

2 tsp mayonnaise

2 oz [55 g] shaved Parmesan cheese

2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Bring a saucepan filled with water to a rapid boil over high heat. Using a slotted spoon, lower the eggs into the water and lower the heat to medium or medium-low so that the water maintains a simmer. Let simmer for 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, make an ice bath by placing 2 cups [280 g] of ice in a medium bowl and covering with water. When the eggs are done, transfer them to the ice bath and let cool for at least 2 minutes.

Crack and peel the eggs. Slice them in half and smear 1/2 tsp of the mayonnaise on the cut side of each half. Top each with 1/2 oz shredded Parmesan, 1/2 tsp grated Parmesan, and a half-turn of pepper. Serve right away.

Eggs can be cooked and stored, unpeeled, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before serving. Peel and assemble them right before serving.

Reprinted from Tables & Spreads by Shelly Westerhausen Worcel with permission by Chronicle Books, 2021