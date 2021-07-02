Midday Fix: Strawberry & Blueberry Scones

Executive Pastry Chef David Laufer
HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA
5400 W 29th Ave. Gary, IN 46406
Directly adjacent to the I-80/94 Burr Street Interchange
https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/
Recipe:
Strawberry and Blueberry Scones
1 ¾ cup All Purpose Flour
4 teaspoon baking Powder
¼ cup White Sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
5 tablespoons cold cubed unsalted butter
½ cup blueberries
½ cup quartered fresh strawberries
¾ cup heavy cream
1 egg
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 medium orange zest ⚃
For top of scone:
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup heavy cream
- Pre Heat the oven to 375f
- Prepare strawberries and blueberries; place in freezer
- Sift the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt into a large bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry blender or rubbing between your fingers until it is in pea sized lumps. Stir in the frozen berries. Combine heavy cream, egg vanilla and orange zest. Slow pour into the dry ingredients until dough forms and stir gently until blended (you might not need all of liquid. This can be used to brush on top before baking)
- Place dough on to well-floured surface and fold like a book. Rotate and repeat- this will help your scones to have layers and be flaky.
- Cut into desired shape. Place onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush tops with heavy cream and sprinkle sugar on top
- Bake for 15 -20 minutes until golden brown. Cool slightly on baking rack
- Serve with whipped cream or butter and your favorite summer beverage