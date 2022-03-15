Midday Fix: St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Decorating

Emily Hutchinson
Recipe:
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Serves 12–20, depending on the size of slice
Ingredients
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup firmly packed, light brown sugar
1/4 cup white granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 egg yolk
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons mint extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder
1 tablespoon cornstarch
11/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cream butter and both sugars for 2 minutes on medium high speed until fluffy and lighter in color.
- Crack eggs (1 whole and 1 yolk only) into a small bowl to prevent shells in your dough and add into mix along with the vanilla and mint. Don’t add 2 whole eggs or the cookie will have a cakelike texture. Do not substitute peppermint extract for mint extract.
- Then mix dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and cornstarch) in a separate bowl with a whisk. You may choose to sift these ingredients. Then, add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Mix on low speed just until combined
- Add in chocolate chips and gently mix—do not overmix cookie dough.
- Press dough evenly into the spring form pan. Smooth down top for an even surface before baking.
- Bake on the middle oven rack for 25 to 30 minutes. The edges will be golden brown. Don’t overbake. The cookie should be nice and soft but cooked.
- Once baked, pull out the pan. Tap it by lifting it up and tapping it down on the counter a couple times so the air escapes, creating a dense and delicious cookie. Take an offset spatula and smooth around the sides while the cookie is hot to make a flat surface. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes to firm up and then remove the spring form from the edge and transfer it from the bottom of the pan to a cooling rack. Cool completely before frosting.
American Buttercream
Makes about 6 cups
Ingredients
2 cups unsalted butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
9 cups confectioners’ powdered sugar (white powdered sugar)
5–6 tablespoons 2% or whole milk
Instructions
- Cream your butter and salt in a stand mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes.
- Once creamed, add your vanilla. Mix again for a minute.
- Scrape down sides and mix again for 30 seconds.
- Sift your powdered sugar to make sure there are no clumps and add it in. Place a towel over your mixer to prevent a powdered-sugar storm.
- Once mixed, add in your milk, starting with 5 tablespoons. You can always add more, but you can’t take it out. Continue to add more than the recipe states if it’s too thick. Remember, temperature and humidity factor in. If you find it’s too soft, add in 1⁄4 cup extra powdered sugar to thicken it up. Be careful because it will begin to taste like straight powdered sugar if you add too much.
- Mix until smooth, about 1 minute on medium to high speed. Be sure not to overwhip your buttercream. DON’T panic! You won’t ruin it if it whips longer. Store unused buttercream in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.
Multi-Colored Buttercream
Clear plastic wrap
Food-safe paint brush
Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring gel
Piping bag
Tip 4B
Instructions
- Lay a piece of plastic wrap down horizontally. Dip paint brush in one concentrated gel color. Paint a thin strip horizontally about 6 inches long. Leave a very small space and then repeat with the next gel color. Remember to leave space between each color and continue until you’ve used the colors of the rainbow.
- Layer on about a cup of white buttercream over top of the color stripes.
- Fold over hot-dog style to create a pouch/buttercream burrito. Twist up your ends and coil up one side so the buttercream doesn’t come out.
- Feed the other end though your coupler. Cut the end of your piping bag about 1 inch and drop in the end of your plastic wrap with attached coupler straight down into the piping bag.
- Pull the plastic through and cut off remainder.
- Attach tip and match the strip up with the end you want the color to come out of. Begin to pipe. The white buttercream will pull the colors through. You will have to give it a big squeeze to start to see the colors come through.
To decorate rainbow cookie
Use tip 4B for the rainbow and pipe swirls on one part of the cookie to make the rainbow. Use tip 1A and pipe big dollops of white buttercream for the clouds that the rainbow connects to. Take tip 234 and pipe grass with green colored buttercream around the bottom of the cookie for the grass. Sprinkle base of rainbow with edible gold confetti for gold at the end of the rainbow with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (for the pot o’ gold) and enjoy.
TIPS NEEDED-
4B
1A
234