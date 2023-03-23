Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy
Toys Featured:
My Plush Hess Truck 2023 Tugboat
From Hess
Ages Birth and Up
$34.99
Friendly, cool character…and a great alternative to typical plush toys.
https://hesstoytruck.com/mpht2023-tb/
The Fresh Fairies
From World of EPI
Ages 4 and up
$6.99 each or 5-pack for $34.99
A whole line of gorgeous, diverse, fairies, perfect for collecting.
Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo
From Just Play
Ages 2 and up
$29.99
Appealing, super cute Elmo that appeals to kids’ love of dinosaurs and silly play.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset
From Hasbro
Ages 3 and up
$16.99
Play-Doh always does an amazing job with these faux food sets. They’re always best-sellers, and this one is fun and whimsical.
https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us/product/play-doh-kitchen-creations-magical-mixer-playset-toy-mixer-with-play-kitchen-accessories/A8553921-46ED-4EEF-BD03-5DD536099DEA
Dippin’ Designs
From Little Kids
Ages 5 and up
$9.99
Hydro-Art is a trend, and while this can be used for eggs, it also works really well with other small objects like shells, bottles, etc.
DinoMazing Egg Decorator
From Hey Buddy Hey Pal
Ages 3 and up
$27.99
Hands down, the best-selling Easter Egg decorating toy for nearly three years. It never gets old.