Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy

Home Page
https://www.thetoyguy.com

Toys Featured:

My Plush Hess Truck 2023 Tugboat

From Hess
Ages Birth and Up
$34.99

Friendly, cool character…and a great alternative to typical plush toys.

https://hesstoytruck.com/mpht2023-tb/

The Fresh Fairies

From World of EPI
Ages 4 and up
$6.99 each or 5-pack for $34.99

A whole line of gorgeous, diverse, fairies, perfect for collecting.

Fresh Fairies

Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo

From Just Play
Ages 2 and up
$29.99

Appealing, super cute Elmo that appeals to kids’ love of dinosaurs and silly play.

Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset

From Hasbro
Ages 3 and up
$16.99

Play-Doh always does an amazing job with these faux food sets. They’re always best-sellers, and this one is fun and whimsical.

https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us/product/play-doh-kitchen-creations-magical-mixer-playset-toy-mixer-with-play-kitchen-accessories/A8553921-46ED-4EEF-BD03-5DD536099DEA

Dippin’ Designs

From Little Kids
Ages 5 and up
$9.99

Hydro-Art is a trend, and while this can be used for eggs, it also works really well with other small objects like shells, bottles, etc.

Home page

DinoMazing Egg Decorator

From Hey Buddy Hey Pal
Ages 3 and up

$27.99

Hands down, the best-selling Easter Egg decorating toy for nearly three years. It never gets old.

The DinoMazing Egg Decorator