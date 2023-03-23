Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy

Toys Featured:

My Plush Hess Truck 2023 Tugboat

From Hess

Ages Birth and Up

$34.99

Friendly, cool character…and a great alternative to typical plush toys.

https://hesstoytruck.com/mpht2023-tb/

The Fresh Fairies

From World of EPI

Ages 4 and up

$6.99 each or 5-pack for $34.99

A whole line of gorgeous, diverse, fairies, perfect for collecting.

Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo

From Just Play

Ages 2 and up

$29.99

Appealing, super cute Elmo that appeals to kids’ love of dinosaurs and silly play.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset

From Hasbro

Ages 3 and up

$16.99

Play-Doh always does an amazing job with these faux food sets. They’re always best-sellers, and this one is fun and whimsical.

https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us/product/play-doh-kitchen-creations-magical-mixer-playset-toy-mixer-with-play-kitchen-accessories/A8553921-46ED-4EEF-BD03-5DD536099DEA

Dippin’ Designs

From Little Kids

Ages 5 and up

$9.99

Hydro-Art is a trend, and while this can be used for eggs, it also works really well with other small objects like shells, bottles, etc.

DinoMazing Egg Decorator

From Hey Buddy Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up

$27.99

Hands down, the best-selling Easter Egg decorating toy for nearly three years. It never gets old.