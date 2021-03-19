Midday Fix: Spring & Easter toys from The Toy Guy

Chris Byrne – The Toy Guy

Items Featured:

The Bunny EggMazing Egg Decorator—Take the mess and the time out of decorating eggs. Colorful markers replace messy dyes, while inspiring kids to get creative.

Hoppin’ Easter Set/Calico Critters—Adorable characters for play and display, and you can start a tradition of collecting every year.

Sidewalk Chalk Eggs from Crayola—If the weather is nice, go outside and crate some springtime fun on the driveway.

Uno Remix—Customize your Uno Game with special cards you create just for your family. Nice way to mix up family time with games and customizable stuff.

Drop Dots Light Up Balls—Great for little electrifying active play for kids. Bright colors and classic play, plus a texture that’s super fun to squeeze and play with.

Squeakee Minis—The hottest toy (Squeakee the Balloon Dog) of 2020 now has miniature versions with a helium yack-back feature. Speak into it, and it repeated what you say in a helium voice.

Finders Keepers Hot Wheels—A classic car inside a chocolate egg.

Brite Brush—a toothbrush designed to keep kids brushing the required two minutes. Whether brought to life with games or music, the brush works on bone conduction hearing to keep kids entertained after all that sugar.