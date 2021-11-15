Midday Fix: Spirit Free Drink Recipes For Your Holiday Celebrations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden prepared to sign his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday on the White House lawn, with a smattering of Republican lawmakers on hand for what could be one of the last shows of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.