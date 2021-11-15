Midday Fix: Spirit Free Drink Recipes For Your Holiday Celebrations

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Laine Peterson, GM and Beverage Director at Chikatana

Chikatana – 850 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL

https://www.chikatanachicago.com/

Recipes:

Apple Soda-licious

Ingredients

4 parts apple cider (fresh pressed if you have it!)

4 parts Sparkling water/club soda

1 part lemon juice

1 part olla syrup (recipe to follow)

simple syrup to taste

Method:

Combine all ingredients

Add simple syrup to taste

Olla Syrup:

Ingredients:

2 Cups water

24oz piloncillo by weight (brown sugar is a good substitute for piloncillo)

5 cinnamon sticks

Method:

Bring water and Cinnamon sticks to a boil

Add piloncillo and simmer until piloncillo is dissolved

Strain Cinnamon

Jamaica

4oz package dried hibiscus (Flor de Jamaica)

3/4 cup sugar 

2 Quarts (8 cups) water 

Bring water to a boil

Add flowers, kill the heat and let steep for 10 minutes

Strain out the flowers (optional)

Add sugar and stir to dissolve

Let cool and serve over ice

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News