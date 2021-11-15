Midday Fix: Spirit Free Drink Recipes For Your Holiday Celebrations

Laine Peterson, GM and Beverage Director at Chikatana
Chikatana – 850 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL
https://www.chikatanachicago.com/
Recipes:
Apple Soda-licious
Ingredients
4 parts apple cider (fresh pressed if you have it!)
4 parts Sparkling water/club soda
1 part lemon juice
1 part olla syrup (recipe to follow)
simple syrup to taste
Method:
Combine all ingredients
Add simple syrup to taste
Olla Syrup:
Ingredients:
2 Cups water
24oz piloncillo by weight (brown sugar is a good substitute for piloncillo)
5 cinnamon sticks
Method:
Bring water and Cinnamon sticks to a boil
Add piloncillo and simmer until piloncillo is dissolved
Strain Cinnamon
Jamaica
4oz package dried hibiscus (Flor de Jamaica)
3/4 cup sugar
2 Quarts (8 cups) water
Bring water to a boil
Add flowers, kill the heat and let steep for 10 minutes
Strain out the flowers (optional)
Add sugar and stir to dissolve
Let cool and serve over ice