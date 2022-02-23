Midday Fix: Spicy Walnut Encrusted Pork

Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia and Cardiac Surgeon Allan Stewart
Recipe:
Spicy Walnut Encrusted Pork
Ingredients:
2 center cut boneless pork chops
Sea salt and pepper to taste
2 garlic cloves minced
1 Tbsp. of EVOO
2 teaspoon of Calabrian chili paste
¼ cup finely chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped
1 teaspoon of freshly chopped rosemary
Juice of half a lemon
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
Method
- Rinse pork and pat dry well.
- Season both sides with salt and pepper.
- In mini chopper place nuts, herbs, chili, mustard, lemon juice and olive oil. Pulse to a fine- coarse chop.
- Spread mixture over the top of each pork chop evenly and firmly.
- Place in air fryer at 325-350 for 8-10 minutes, cover with foil and let rest for 5 minutes.
Serve with side salad and sweet potatoes.