Midday Fix: Spicy Walnut Encrusted Pork

Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia and Cardiac Surgeon Allan Stewart

https://donatella.com/

Recipe:

Spicy Walnut Encrusted Pork

Ingredients:

2 center cut boneless pork chops

Sea salt and pepper to taste

2 garlic cloves minced

1 Tbsp. of EVOO

2 teaspoon of Calabrian chili paste

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped

1 teaspoon of freshly chopped rosemary

Juice of half a lemon

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Method

  1. Rinse pork and pat dry well.
  2. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
  3. In mini chopper place nuts, herbs, chili, mustard, lemon juice and olive oil. Pulse to a fine- coarse chop.
  4. Spread mixture over the top of each pork chop evenly and firmly.
  5. Place in air fryer at 325-350 for 8-10 minutes, cover with foil and let rest for 5 minutes.

Serve with side salad and sweet potatoes.

