Kacie Radochonski – Director of Operations for Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage
Frank Radochonski – Chef, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage
Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage – 7153 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463
Recipe:
Giardiniera
Recipe: You can tailor the recipe to your liking based on spice level and vegetable availability.
- 3 cups of chopped celery
- 2 cups of chopped Jalapenos (or serrano peppers)
- ¾ cup pure vegetable oil (or just enough to cover the vegetables)
- ¼ cup of chopped green olives (optional)
- 2 cups of cauliflower (optional)
- 1 cup chopped carrots (optional)
Optional spices:
- Garlic Powder (1 1/5 tablespoons)
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- A dash of crushed black pepper
- A dash of salt (for vegetables)
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- A handful of dried basil
- Red pepper flakes (amount varies)
Optional mixing oils:
- Soybean oil
- Canola oil
- Sunflower oil (healthy alternative)
Directions for fresh giardiniera that can be served for 10 – 14 days:
- Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces
- Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape
- Step 2: Add spices (garlic powder, black pepper, celery seed, red pepper flakes, salt, etc.) into chopped raw vegetable mix to allow flavors to soak into vegetables.
- Let vegetables and mixed spices sit for 10-15 minutes
- Step 3: add in just enough oil to fully coat seasoned vegetable mix
- Step 4: Jar ingredients or serve fresh
Directions for giardiniera to be canned with a longer shelf life (requires pickling):
- Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces
- Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape
- Step 2: create a brine by bringing in 1 ½ cup of water and 1 ½ cup of vinegar to a boil
- Step 3: Add vegetables to brine and add in seasonings
- Step 4: Jar mixed ingredients and add ½ cup of oil
- Step 5: refrigerate for 12 hours