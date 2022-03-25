Kacie Radochonski – Director of Operations for Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Frank Radochonski – Chef, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage – 7153 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage | Satisfy Your Hunger
https://popsbeef.com

Recipe:

Giardiniera

Recipe: You can tailor the recipe to your liking based on spice level and vegetable availability.

  • 3 cups of chopped celery
  • 2 cups of chopped Jalapenos (or serrano peppers)
  • ¾ cup pure vegetable oil (or just enough to cover the vegetables)
  • ¼ cup of chopped green olives (optional)
  • 2 cups of cauliflower (optional)
  • 1 cup chopped carrots (optional)

Optional spices:

  • Garlic Powder (1 1/5 tablespoons)
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • A dash of crushed black pepper
  • A dash of salt (for vegetables)
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • A handful of dried basil
  • Red pepper flakes (amount varies)

       Optional mixing oils:

  • Soybean oil
  • Canola oil
  • Sunflower oil (healthy alternative)

Directions for fresh giardiniera that can be served for 10 – 14 days:

  • Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces
    • Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape
  • Step 2: Add spices (garlic powder, black pepper, celery seed, red pepper flakes, salt, etc.) into chopped raw vegetable mix to allow flavors to soak into vegetables.
    • Let vegetables and mixed spices sit for 10-15 minutes
  • Step 3: add in just enough oil to fully coat seasoned vegetable mix
  • Step 4: Jar ingredients or serve fresh

Directions for giardiniera to be canned with a longer shelf life (requires pickling):

  • Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces
    • Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape
  • Step 2: create a brine by bringing in 1 ½ cup of water and 1  ½ cup of vinegar to a boil
  • Step 3: Add vegetables to brine and add in seasonings
  • Step 4: Jar mixed ingredients and add ½ cup of oil
  • Step 5: refrigerate for 12 hours