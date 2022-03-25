Kacie Radochonski – Director of Operations for Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Frank Radochonski – Chef, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage

Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage – 7153 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463

Recipe:

Giardiniera

Recipe: You can tailor the recipe to your liking based on spice level and vegetable availability.

3 cups of chopped celery

2 cups of chopped Jalapenos (or serrano peppers)

¾ cup pure vegetable oil (or just enough to cover the vegetables)

¼ cup of chopped green olives (optional)

2 cups of cauliflower (optional)

1 cup chopped carrots (optional)

Optional spices:

Garlic Powder (1 1/5 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons oregano

A dash of crushed black pepper

A dash of salt (for vegetables)

1 teaspoon celery seed

A handful of dried basil

Red pepper flakes (amount varies)

Optional mixing oils:

Soybean oil

Canola oil

Sunflower oil (healthy alternative)

Directions for fresh giardiniera that can be served for 10 – 14 days:

Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape

Step 2: Add spices (garlic powder, black pepper, celery seed, red pepper flakes, salt, etc.) into chopped raw vegetable mix to allow flavors to soak into vegetables. Let vegetables and mixed spices sit for 10-15 minutes

Step 3: add in just enough oil to fully coat seasoned vegetable mix

Step 4: Jar ingredients or serve fresh

Directions for giardiniera to be canned with a longer shelf life (requires pickling):

Step 1: Chop celery into small diced pieces (up to 3 cups) chop jalapeño peppers into diced pieces Optional: chop other vegetables to desired shape



Step 2: create a brine by bringing in 1 ½ cup of water and 1 ½ cup of vinegar to a boil

Step 3: Add vegetables to brine and add in seasonings

Step 4: Jar mixed ingredients and add ½ cup of oil

Step 5: refrigerate for 12 hours