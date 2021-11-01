Midday Fix: Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu with Candied Pecan Crumble from the local contestant on Holiday Baking Championship

Marilyn Santos McNabb, contestant on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship
The 2021 season of Holiday Baking Championship premieres Monday, November 1, with new episodes airing weekly, Mondays.
http://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/holiday-baking-championship
Recipe:
Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu with Candied Pecan Crumble
Spiced Simple Syrup
2 cups water
½ cup sugar
2 sticks cinnamon
½ tsp cloves
½ tsp nutmeg
1 tsp powdered ginger
1 seed star anise
3 cardamom pods
Boil all together. Cool.
Candied Pecan/Pumpkin Seed Crumble
1½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cups light brown sugar
¼ tsp salt
¾ c melted butter
Combine all the above ingredients and bake at 350°F about 15 minutes. Then add:
2 Tbsps roasted pumpkin seeds
1 cup candied pecans
Set aside
Pumpkin Mousse
16 oz mascarpone
1 15 oz can pumpkin purée
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tsps pumpkin spice powder
2 cups heavy cream, whipped
Combine pumpkin spice with brown sugar. Add to mascarpone. Add pumpkin puree to mascarpone and sugar. Mix well. Fold in whipped cream and mix well, being careful not to deflate whipped cream.
Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu
2 cups spiced syrup (above)
pumpkin mousse (above)
candied pecan/pumpkin seed crumble (above)
1 small bag ladyfingers
Assembly:
In a 9×13 pan (or use a trifle bowl) quickly dip layfingers in spiced syrup and arrange side by side in your serving dish. Top with half of the mousse. Add another layer of the dipped ladyfingers, top with the rest of the mousse. Smooth over and sprinkle with pecan/pumpkin seed crumble. Cover and freeze or chill before serving.