Midday Fix: Spaghetti Aglio e Olio con Noci Tostate and details on the Highwood Garlic Fest

Janet Krehbiel Pieracci, Garlic Guru and Gardener

Event:

Highwood Garlic Fest

Wednesday, August 18th

4:30p-9:30p

Everts Park, 111 North Avenue, Highwood, IL 60040

FREE to attend!

https://www.facebook.com/celebratehighwood/

https://www.instagram.com/celebratehighwood/

Recipe:

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio con Noci Tostate

This is the spaghetti I make for friends after a long night out or when my husband wakes me up in the middle of the night with hungry buddies.

Made with ingredients I always have on hand or most home always have in their pantry

It’s fast, easy, and satisfying.

Serves 4, but is easily doubled.

Ingredients:

3 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus more for serving

Use as much garlic as you like, minced. I use about half a head for a pound of pasta.

Half a bunch of fresh parsley, chopped (I keep this in the freezer)

1/4 -½ cup chopped walnuts

1 pound good quality spaghetti

Salt & Pepper to taste

Grated parmesean cheese for serving

Instructions:

Put the water for cooking the pasta on to boil and when it is boiling salt the water, cook the pasta al dente, reserve a ladle full of the water before draining and putting the drained pasta in a bowl.

In a dry skillet toast the walnuts over low heat and set aside.

Using the same skillet, or a second one if you are not too sleepy to watch the nuts so they don’t burn while you chop and then sauté the garlic and parsley in the olive oil.

When the garlic is browned to your liking add it to the bowl of pasta. Add more olive oil, a splash of the pasta water, and toss with the nuts. Add more salt if needed and a few grinds of fresh pepper.

Serve with more oil on the table along with the parmesean cheese.