Midday Fix: Soup & Bread – a new initiative to help feed those in need

Audri Simonelli & Omar Solis – Nana

http://www.nanaorganic.com

Register: https://www.nanaorganic.com/soup-bread-give-or-sign-up

Donate: https://www.toasttab.com/nana-chicago/v3#!/

How it works:

To give: Anyone may contribute by clicking on ‘donate a bowl of soup‘ on our ordering page as a way to help us help those in need. Funds collected here will go to our soup & bread program. A bowl purchased means another hungry person is fed.

To register: Anyone who finds themself in need of a meal may register for soup & bread. This program is intended to feed those who can directly benefit from the assistance. Use the registration box below to reserve your bowl.

*Nana is working in connection with High Road Restaurants https://www.highroadrestaurants.org/