Nick Kokonas – Bartender and Author

Something & Tonic by Nick Kokonas

Event:

Tonic Pop-up at Queen Mary, 2125 W Division St. – Wednesday, May 31 from 5pm – 10pm.

Recipes:

Something and Tonic p. 121

1.5 oz gin

1 oz Ancho Reyes

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz rosemary simple syrup

Tonic water

Garnish: Rosemary

Add all ingredients except tonic to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a collins glass with ice. Top with tonic and gently incorporate into the cocktail. Garnish with rosemary

Rosemary Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

3-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Bring all ingredients to a boil in a sauce pan then pull from the heat and let the rosemary steep for 15 minutes.

Something and Tonic p. 161

1 oz rhum agricole

.75 oz elderflower liqueur

.25 oz pimento dram

Tonic water

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Add all ingredients to a collins glass with ice. Top with tonic water and incorporate with a bar spoon.