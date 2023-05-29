Nick Kokonas – Bartender and Author
http://www.somethingandtonic.com
Event:
Tonic Pop-up at Queen Mary, 2125 W Division St. – Wednesday, May 31 from 5pm – 10pm.
http://www.queenmarytavern.com
Recipes:
Something and Tonic p. 121
1.5 oz gin
1 oz Ancho Reyes
.5 oz lime juice
.5 oz rosemary simple syrup
Tonic water
Garnish: Rosemary
Add all ingredients except tonic to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a collins glass with ice. Top with tonic and gently incorporate into the cocktail. Garnish with rosemary
Rosemary Syrup
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
3-4 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Bring all ingredients to a boil in a sauce pan then pull from the heat and let the rosemary steep for 15 minutes.
Something and Tonic p. 161
1 oz rhum agricole
.75 oz elderflower liqueur
.25 oz pimento dram
Tonic water
Garnish: Lemon Peel
Add all ingredients to a collins glass with ice. Top with tonic water and incorporate with a bar spoon.