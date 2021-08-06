Midday Fix: Shrimp & Grain Salad and Details on Taste of Andersonville

Chef Tim Davidson, LM Restaurant Group’s Executive Chef

Land & Lake Andersonville, 5420 N. Clark St., Chicago

https://www.landandlakeandersonville.com

Event:

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of Andersonville” is Wednesday, August 11 from 5 – 8 pm. Two cultivated routes featuring 20+ dinner, drink and dessert options!

http://www.andersonville.org/events/taste-of-andersonville/

Recipe:

Shrimp & Grain Salad

Ingredients:

1 quart arugula, lightly packed

1 tablespoon pickled red onion (directions below)

Red wine vinaigrette as needed (directions below)

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

2 tablespoon goat cheese crumbles

1 tablespoons fried carrots (directions below)

1/2 sliced avocado

Old Bay to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

5 peeled and deveined shrimp

Salt to taste

Method:

In a salad bowl, mix arugula, pickled red onions and a pinch of salt. Dress with the red wine vinaigrette and toss thoroughly. Place in serving dish and garnish with quinoa, goat cheese crumbles, fried carrots, and sliced avocado. Set aside.

Season your shrimp to taste with Old Bay (or preferred seasoning blend). Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. When oil is heated add your shrimp and cook until they are pink and opaque. Once cooked transfer shrimp from the pan to your salad and enjoy!

Chef’s Note: At the restaurant we cook our shrimp on a plancha but they can be cooked to your liking (sauteed, grilled, fried etc.)

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon

1 teaspoon agave

3/4 cup oil (grape seed, avocado, canola etc.)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine vinegar, Dijon and agave. Drizzle in oil while simultaneously whisking and season to taste.

Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients:

1 cup red onions julienned

1 cup white distilled vinegar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 garlic clove, peeled

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Method:

Place onions in a heat resistant container. In a small pot, combine vinegar, sugar, garlic and red pepper flakes and bring to a simmer. Pour the liquid over the red onions. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate to store.

Fried Carrots

Ingredients:

1 carrot peeled

1 qt neutral frying oil (canola, peanut, vegetable etc)

salt to taste

cornstarch as needed

Method:

In a mixing bowl, peel carrot into long strips. Gently salt and let rest for 5 minutes, allowing moisture to release. Press with paper towel to eliminate any excess moisture. Lightly toss strips in cornstarch. Shake excess and fry at 325°F until light browning occurs. Reserve on paper towel.

Chef’s Note: This recipe is for one salad however it can easily be modified for more. It would work great served family style for a group!