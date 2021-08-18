Midday Fix: Sangria Festival

Jose Rodriguez – Managing Partner/Tapas Valencia South Loop
https://www.tapasvalencia.com/
Event:
Sangria Festival
August 21 & 22
Humboldt Park – 3051 W. Division St. Chicago, IL
https://www.sangriafestivalchicago.com/
Recipe:
To make our batch:
1 liter of brandy
1 liter of gin
1 liter of triple spec
12 liters of Burgandy (to make red)
or 12 liter of Chablis ( to make white)
1 liter of Sprite
To make a glass:
½ oz of brandy
½ oz of gin
½ oz of triple spec
6 oz of Burgandy (to make red)
or 6 liter of Chablis ( to make white)
-add a splash of sprite, garnished with chopped fresh fruit
(green and red Apples, lemon, lime and orange)
To make it Non Alcoholic-Virgin:
3 oz of pineapple juice
3oz of Orange juice
3 oz of cranberry juice
-served on ice with chopped fruit as a garnish