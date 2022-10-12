Xavier Custodio (Artistic Director of Visión Latino Theatre Company & Director of Sancocho)

Antonia Arcely (Actress, plays “Caridad” in Sancocho)

This is the Midwest Premiere of Sancocho, produced by Chicago’s Visión Latino Theater Company as part of Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.



The show title, Sancocho, is a traditional Puerto Rican stew, and today, director Xavier Custodio and cast member Antonia Arcely are here to show us how to make Sancocho while telling us about their new play, running through October 30 at Windy City Playhouse in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood.



Event:

Visión Latino Theatre Company presents

Sancocho

Through October 30

Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago

Part of Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Tickets: visionlatino.com or destinosfest.org



Recipe:

Sancocho

A traditional Puerto Rican stew

Featured in Visión Latino Theater’s Sancocho



Ingredients:

2 pounds Carne De Res Beef)

3-4 white potatoes

3-4 sweet potatoes

3-4 large carrots

2 corn cobs, husks removed, cut into thirds

2-3 Yucca Root peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large chayote squash – peeled, cored, and sliced lengthwise

2 – 3 plantains

1 large onion, chopped

5 cloves garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 sprigs fresh cilantro, chopped

1 pinch dried oregano

1 teaspoon dry adobo

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Tablespoon sofrito

2 cubes chicken bouillon

Vegetable Stock 32 oz.

allspice or malagueta

Steps:



1) Trim excess fat off the meat. Rinse well with vinegar.

2) Mix dry seasonings, garlic, and oil in a bowl. Coat the meat well.



3) Heat olive oil over medium high heat In a 6-quart pot or “caldero.”

4) Add seasoned meat to the pot. Sear and turn until brown on all sides.



5) Cover pot and lower heat to medium. Cook meat until tender, approximately 30 – 40 minutes. Be sure to add water as needed so meat doesn’t scorch. Remove meat from pot and set aside.



6) While the meat cooks, peel and cut vegetables into 1-inch cubes, except for the squash, which you want to peel and cut into two large pieces.

7) Add all of the vegetables to the pot. Add water until the pot is ¾ full. Do not overfill the pot because you will be adding the meat back in later. Bring to a boil.

8) When water starts to boil, add chicken bouillon, vegetable stock, allspice or malagueta. Let cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

9) After 20 minutes add the meat into the pot and stir. 10) Top with sprigs of cilantro



11) Serve with white rice as a side.

