Chef Lamar Moore – Executive Chef of Bronzeville Winery
https://www.bronzevillewinery.com/
Event:
Stadium Chef Series Dinner at Wrigley Field – June 4th
1060 W Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613
http://www.stadiumchefseries.com
https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/fojbb-stadium-chef-series-wrigley-field-chicago
Recipe:
Pan seared salmon corn okra succotash, cucumber relish, Verjus reduction
Ingredients for salmon:
- 1 ea 5oz salmon skin on
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
- 3oz (6T) unsalted butter
- 4oz (1/2 cup) olive oil
Ingredients for Corn Succotash:
• Freshly cracked black pepper- to taste
• Sea salt – to taste
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 4 to 6 tablespoons (1/2 cup to ¾ cup) unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) charred white corn kernels
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked lima beans
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked peas
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cherry tomatoes, halved
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) caramelized baby red onions
• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) okra bias cut
Ingredients for Cucumber relish:
• 1 lb small pickling cucumbers
• 1/2 cup kosher salt
• 1/2 medium white onion
• 1/2 green bell pepper
• 1-2 jalapeno peppers
• 1 1/2 cups white vinegar
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp cloves
• 1 Tbsp allspice berries
• 1 Tbsp yellow mustard seeds
• 1 Tbsp whole coriander
Ingredients for Verjus reduction:
- 1½ cups red seedless California grapes
- 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 cup verjus
- Kosher salt, as needed
- 8 T. cold unsalted butter, cut in small pieces
- 1 lemon
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Directions for Cucumber relish:
• Small dice cucumbers ¼ inch and remove to a bowl.
• Cover the chopped pickles with cold ice water and stir in the salt. Let sit for 2 hours.
• Drain the pickles and then cover with fresh water. Let sit for another hour.
• Small dice onions and jalapeños
• Drain the pickles well, and add the onions, and peppers. Mix well.
• In a small saucepan, add the sugar and vinegar and stir to combine. Tie up the cloves and allspice berries in a little cheesecloth. Add the mustard seeds and coriander pods directly to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and turn off the heat.
• Pour the hot liquid over the veggies. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
• Remove the cloves and allspice. Now you are ready to pour your relish in jars. This small batch will keep in the refrigerator for a few weeks. Spoon it into clean jars, and cap tightly. Your relish is now ready to eat!
Directions for Verjus reduction:
- Put grapes, shallot and verjus in small saucepan over medium heat.
- Add 1/8 t. salt; simmer until liquid reduced by 3/4.
- Cool mixture to lukewarm. Transfer to blender. With motor running, add butter, a little at a time, blending just until incorporated.
- Season, to taste; add a little lemon juice and salt, if needed.
- Return sauce to pan. Cover; reserve in warm place. Reheat just before serving.
Directions for salmon:
- Generously season the salmon with salt and pepper.
- Heat a medium sauté pan or skillet over high heat, add the oil and place the salmon in the pan, skin side down.
- Cook until the skin is golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes depending on thickness. Flip the salmon, add butter and, using a spoon, baste the salmon with the hot melted butter as the fish cooks for another 3 to 5 minutes.
- In another sauté pan or skillet, heat the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the corn, beans, peas, tomatoes, onions okra , salt and pepper and toss together to heat through.
- To serve, using a metal spoon, a small amount of corn succotash over on plate . Top with the salmon, skin side up, and spoon some of the cucumber relish on top. Glaze with verjus reduction Serve immediately.