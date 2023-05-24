Chef Lamar Moore – Executive Chef of Bronzeville Winery

https://www.bronzevillewinery.com/

Event:

Stadium Chef Series Dinner at Wrigley Field – June 4th

1060 W Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613

http://www.stadiumchefseries.com

https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/fojbb-stadium-chef-series-wrigley-field-chicago

Recipe:

Pan seared salmon corn okra succotash, cucumber relish, Verjus reduction

Ingredients for salmon:

1 ea 5oz salmon skin on

Salt and pepper (to taste)

3oz (6T) unsalted butter

4oz (1/2 cup) olive oil

Ingredients for Corn Succotash:

• Freshly cracked black pepper- to taste

• Sea salt – to taste

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 to 6 tablespoons (1/2 cup to ¾ cup) unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) charred white corn kernels

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked lima beans

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked peas

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cherry tomatoes, halved

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) caramelized baby red onions

• 4 ounces (1/2 cup) okra bias cut

Ingredients for Cucumber relish:

• 1 lb small pickling cucumbers

• 1/2 cup kosher salt

• 1/2 medium white onion

• 1/2 green bell pepper

• 1-2 jalapeno peppers

• 1 1/2 cups white vinegar

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 Tbsp cloves

• 1 Tbsp allspice berries

• 1 Tbsp yellow mustard seeds

• 1 Tbsp whole coriander

Ingredients for Verjus reduction:

1½ cups red seedless California grapes

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

1 cup verjus

Kosher salt, as needed

8 T. cold unsalted butter, cut in small pieces

1 lemon

Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions for Cucumber relish:

• Small dice cucumbers ¼ inch and remove to a bowl.

• Cover the chopped pickles with cold ice water and stir in the salt. Let sit for 2 hours.

• Drain the pickles and then cover with fresh water. Let sit for another hour.

• Small dice onions and jalapeños

• Drain the pickles well, and add the onions, and peppers. Mix well.

• In a small saucepan, add the sugar and vinegar and stir to combine. Tie up the cloves and allspice berries in a little cheesecloth. Add the mustard seeds and coriander pods directly to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and turn off the heat.

• Pour the hot liquid over the veggies. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

• Remove the cloves and allspice. Now you are ready to pour your relish in jars. This small batch will keep in the refrigerator for a few weeks. Spoon it into clean jars, and cap tightly. Your relish is now ready to eat!

Directions for Verjus reduction:

Put grapes, shallot and verjus in small saucepan over medium heat.

Add 1/8 t. salt; simmer until liquid reduced by 3/4.

Cool mixture to lukewarm. Transfer to blender. With motor running, add butter, a little at a time, blending just until incorporated.

Season, to taste; add a little lemon juice and salt, if needed.

Return sauce to pan. Cover; reserve in warm place. Reheat just before serving.

Directions for salmon:

Generously season the salmon with salt and pepper.

Heat a medium sauté pan or skillet over high heat, add the oil and place the salmon in the pan, skin side down.

Cook until the skin is golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes depending on thickness. Flip the salmon, add butter and, using a spoon, baste the salmon with the hot melted butter as the fish cooks for another 3 to 5 minutes.

In another sauté pan or skillet, heat the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the corn, beans, peas, tomatoes, onions okra , salt and pepper and toss together to heat through.

To serve, using a metal spoon, a small amount of corn succotash over on plate . Top with the salmon, skin side up, and spoon some of the cucumber relish on top. Glaze with verjus reduction Serve immediately.