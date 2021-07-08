Midday Fix: Salad Dressing 101

Elena Besser, Brooklyn-based cook and TV host of Food Network Kitchen’s Breakfast with Besser

https://www.elenabesser.com/

Recipe:

Easy Dijon Shallot Vinaigrette

Recipe Courtesy of: Elena Besser

Makes: ~1/2 cup dressing

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1/2 teaspoon honey (optional)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Combine red wine vinegar, minced shallot, Dijon mustard, optional honey, a pinch of kosher salt and a couple grinds of freshly ground black pepper in a mason jar or bowl. Mix to combine.

If using a mason jar, add in olive oil, seal, and shake to combine. If using a bowl, slowly stream in the olive oil, whisking constantly, to properly homogenize the dressing. Taste, and adjust seasoning as needed. Enjoy!

Cook’s Note: Dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.