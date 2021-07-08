Midday Fix: Salad Dressing 101

Elena Besser, Brooklyn-based cook and TV host of Food Network Kitchen’s Breakfast with Besser
Recipe:
Easy Dijon Shallot Vinaigrette
Recipe Courtesy of: Elena Besser
Makes: ~1/2 cup dressing
- 2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1/2 teaspoon honey (optional)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Combine red wine vinegar, minced shallot, Dijon mustard, optional honey, a pinch of kosher salt and a couple grinds of freshly ground black pepper in a mason jar or bowl. Mix to combine.
If using a mason jar, add in olive oil, seal, and shake to combine. If using a bowl, slowly stream in the olive oil, whisking constantly, to properly homogenize the dressing. Taste, and adjust seasoning as needed. Enjoy!
Cook’s Note: Dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.