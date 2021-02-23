Midday Fix: RV Rental Tips

Paige Bouma, EVP of RV Trader

Tips for Renting an RV for Spring Break or Summer Trips

Setting a budget

Selecting the correct RV type

Comparing Pricing

Planning your route

Booking campsites in advance

Packing Checklist

Capturing the moment

Do’s:

Add a full day of RV rental pick up to your vacation agenda.

Ask all your questions.

Plan your menu.

Try something new!

Make your knick knacks meaningful.

Don’ts:

Don’t forget to pack things like toilet paper, dishes, towels, and cutlery.

Don’t just assume you know how to drive or tow an RV.

Don’t confuse your water tanks.

Don’t forget about bears.