Michael Abood, Mixologist at Lost Reef

Lost Reef Lounge

964 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

Recipes:

GOLD COAST

Ingredients:

1.5oz Aged Rum

.5oz Banana Liquor

.25oz All Spice Syrup

1oz Pineapple

.75 Lime

.5 Demerara Syrup

JIB IS UP

Ingredients:

1.5oz Gin

.25oz Green Chartreuse

.25oz Cherry Liquor

.5oz Fresh Cucumber Juice

.5oz Chili Syrup

.75 Lime Juice

Directions:

Pour all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Place a strainer over the opening and pour into your glass of choice. Enjoy!