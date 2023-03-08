Michael Abood, Mixologist at Lost Reef
Lost Reef Lounge
964 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Recipes:
GOLD COAST
Ingredients:
1.5oz Aged Rum
.5oz Banana Liquor
.25oz All Spice Syrup
1oz Pineapple
.75 Lime
.5 Demerara Syrup
JIB IS UP
Ingredients:
1.5oz Gin
.25oz Green Chartreuse
.25oz Cherry Liquor
.5oz Fresh Cucumber Juice
.5oz Chili Syrup
.75 Lime Juice
Directions:
Pour all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Place a strainer over the opening and pour into your glass of choice. Enjoy!