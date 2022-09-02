Cindy Rynning
Wines Featured:
- Château de la Galiniere – Domaine de la Rouvière 2021 – Cote de Provence (~$17)
- Appellation : Côtes de Provence
- Located in the heart of Provence, in Puget-ville, only an hour’s drive from St Tropez. The vineyard is planted on the Côtes de Provence, one of the 4 best terroirs of Provence. The soil is clay and limestone.
- This wine has a beautiful pale pink and brilliant color
- This wine has a gourmet nose of ripe grapefruit and lime notes
- The palate is refreshing, delicate and complex at the same time with a nice structure
- The freshness of the wine is perfect to enjoy as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to summer salads, grilled meat or fish
- Château de l’Escarelle – L’Escarelle « Le Pacha » 2021 – Coteaux Varois en Provence (~$24)
- Appellation: Coteaux Varois en Provence
- This wine is a nod to the Butterfly Garden created by Yann Pineau, owner of the estate. The Pacha (the Foxy Emperor in English) is a rare butterfly found in Provence, including on the Escarelle estate
- The color is a bright, salmon-pink colored wine
- The nose is has warm notes that remind of scrublands of Provence, complemented by fruity pear notes
- The palata is round, elegant with notes of pear and strawberry
- Pairs well with fresh appetizers such as tomato & mozzarella salads
- Château Calissanne – Château Calissanne 2021 – Coteaux d’Aix-En-Provence (~$60)
- Appellation : Coteaux d’Aix-En-Provence
- It is in the heart of the estate’s 1,200 hectares that the 110 hectares of vines in A.O.P. Coteaux d’Aix-en Provence and the 60 hectares of olive trees are cultivated. A beautiful and large agricultural area in one piece, facing south. At Château Calissanne, our vineyards, wines, orchards and olive oils are eco-friendly (HVE Level 3 Certification).
- This wine has a light, grapefruit flesh color
- The nose is powerful on citrus, accompanied by red fruit aromas
- The palate is fresh with a good dynamic strength, with delicious notes of fruits
- Pairs well with a fresh delicate starter, seafood, and any plancha cooked meal