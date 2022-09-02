Cindy Rynning

http://www.grape-experiences.com/

Wines Featured:

  • Château de la Galiniere – Domaine de la Rouvière 2021 – Cote de Provence (~$17)
  • Appellation : Côtes de Provence
  • Located in the heart of Provence, in Puget-ville, only an hour’s drive from St Tropez. The vineyard is planted on the Côtes de Provence, one of the 4 best terroirs of Provence. The soil is clay and limestone.
  • This wine has a beautiful pale pink and brilliant color
  • This wine has a gourmet nose of ripe grapefruit and lime notes
  • The palate is refreshing, delicate and complex at the same time with a nice structure
  • The freshness of the wine is perfect to enjoy as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to summer salads, grilled meat or fish
  • Château de l’Escarelle – L’Escarelle « Le Pacha » 2021 – Coteaux Varois en Provence (~$24)
  • Appellation: Coteaux Varois en Provence
  • This wine is a nod to the Butterfly Garden created by Yann Pineau, owner of the estate. The Pacha (the Foxy Emperor in English) is a rare butterfly found in Provence, including on the Escarelle estate
  • The color is a bright, salmon-pink colored wine
  • The nose is has warm notes that remind of scrublands of Provence, complemented by fruity pear notes
  • The palata is round, elegant with notes of pear and strawberry
  • Pairs well with fresh appetizers such as tomato & mozzarella salads
  • Château Calissanne – Château Calissanne 2021 – Coteaux d’Aix-En-Provence (~$60)
  • Appellation : Coteaux d’Aix-En-Provence
  • It is in the heart of the estate’s 1,200 hectares that the 110 hectares of vines in A.O.P. Coteaux d’Aix-en Provence and the 60 hectares of olive trees are cultivated. A beautiful and large agricultural area in one piece, facing south. At Château Calissanne, our vineyards, wines, orchards and olive oils are eco-friendly (HVE Level 3 Certification).
  • This wine has a light, grapefruit flesh color
  • The nose is powerful on citrus, accompanied by red fruit aromas
  • The palate is fresh with a good dynamic strength, with delicious notes of fruits
  • Pairs well with a fresh delicate starter, seafood, and any plancha cooked meal