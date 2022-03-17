Executive Chef Joseph Mosconi

Venteux

224 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

https://venteuxchicago.com/

  • Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Friday, March 25th through Sunday, April 10th.
  • This is the 15th annual celebration of Chicago’s dining scene, spanning 17 consecutive days and showcasing curated menus from 350 local restaurants across 35 distinct Chicagoland neighborhoods.
  • During Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus at special pricing –  $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner. Many restaurants are offering their special menus for both dine-in and carryout.