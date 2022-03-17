Executive Chef Joseph Mosconi
Venteux
224 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL
- Venteux is presenting an incredible dinner menu for $55
https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/participating-restaurants/?keyword=venteux
Event:
- Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Friday, March 25th through Sunday, April 10th.
- This is the 15th annual celebration of Chicago’s dining scene, spanning 17 consecutive days and showcasing curated menus from 350 local restaurants across 35 distinct Chicagoland neighborhoods.
- During Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus at special pricing – $25 for brunch and lunch, and $39 or $55 for dinner. Many restaurants are offering their special menus for both dine-in and carryout.