Midday Fix: Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill

Erika Schlick

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Servings: 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients

6-8 tablespoons of coconut oil or avocado oil (depends on cauliflower head size)

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets

1 batch Lemon Tahini Sauce (optional)

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 F (232 C).



2. Combine the avocado oil with the cardamom and salt. Rub the cauliflower all over with the oil mixture.

3. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes.



4. Meanwhile, make a batch of my Lemon Tahini Sauce.

5. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and let it cool slightly.



6. Arrange it on a platter and top with pistachios, fresh mint and dill. Serve with the tahini sauce.

Yield: 3/4 cup (approx.)

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup tahini

juice of 2 lemons

3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp salt

Water, as needed to thin the dressing to desired consistency

Directions

1. Blend the tahini with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon of water at a time until you reach the desired consistency.