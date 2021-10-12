Midday Fix: Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill

Erika Schlick
Recipe:
Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill
Servings: 4 to 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes
Ingredients
6-8 tablespoons of coconut oil or avocado oil (depends on cauliflower head size)
1 teaspoon cardamom
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets
1 batch Lemon Tahini Sauce (optional)
¼ cup pistachios
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 F (232 C).
2. Combine the avocado oil with the cardamom and salt. Rub the cauliflower all over with the oil mixture.
3. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, make a batch of my Lemon Tahini Sauce.
5. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and let it cool slightly.
6. Arrange it on a platter and top with pistachios, fresh mint and dill. Serve with the tahini sauce.
Lemon Tahini Sauce
Yield: 3/4 cup (approx.)
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup tahini
juice of 2 lemons
3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp salt
Water, as needed to thin the dressing to desired consistency
Directions
1. Blend the tahini with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon of water at a time until you reach the desired consistency.