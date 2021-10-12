Midday Fix: Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill

Erika Schlick

Recipe:

Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill
Servings: 4 to 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes
Ingredients

6-8 tablespoons of coconut oil or avocado oil (depends on cauliflower head size)
1 teaspoon cardamom 
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt 
1 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets
1 batch Lemon Tahini Sauce (optional)
¼ cup pistachios 
¼ cup chopped fresh mint
3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 F (232 C).

2. Combine the avocado oil with the cardamom and salt. Rub the cauliflower all over with the oil mixture.

3. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes. 

4. Meanwhile, make a batch of my Lemon Tahini Sauce.

5. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and let it cool slightly. 

6. Arrange it on a platter and top with pistachios, fresh mint and dill. Serve with the tahini sauce.

Lemon Tahini Sauce

Yield: 3/4 cup (approx.)
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup tahini
juice of 2 lemons
3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp salt
Water, as needed to thin the dressing to desired consistency

Directions

1. Blend the tahini with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon of water at a time until you reach the desired consistency. 

