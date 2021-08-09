Midday Fix: Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s new book – “Here, Right Matters: An American Story”

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman (Retired)

https://alexandervindmanbook.com/

https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/

Tuesday, August 10th – 7:00 p.m. CT

Anderson’s Bookshops in Naperville and publisher HarperCollins are pleased to present a virtual conversation between Alexander Vindman and Arnold Schwarzenegger, moderated by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, discussing Vindman’s book, Here, Right Matters: An American Story.

To participate in this special Anderson’s Bookshop author opportunity, please visit this link: https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/alexander-vindman-arnold-schwarzenegger.

