Jessica Scott, owner and founder of Youth Juice
Youth Juice
437 N Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
The app launched today! (8/2) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/youth-juice-customer/id6450215424
Recipes:
Magical Mojito
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup strawberry slices
- 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
- 1/2 cup apple slices
- Fresh mint leaves
- 2 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 ounces white rum
- 2 ounces youth juice (magical – strawberry, pineapple & apple)
- Club soda
Instructions:
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the strawberries, pineapples, apples, mint leaves, sugar and youth juice together until well crushed.
- Add the lime juice and rum to the shaker, then fill it with ice cubes.
- Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds to combine all the flavors.
- Strain the mixture into a glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top it off with some club soda for a sparkling finish.
- Give it a gentle stir, garnish with a mint sprig or fruit slice if desired.
Alive & Revived
Ingredients:
Orange Pineapple Aloe Vera Cocktail. No blender needed
- 1 cup of Youth Juice (Revive – orange, pineapple & aloe vera water)
- 2 ounces white rum (optional)
- Ice cubes
- Garnished with orange
Instructions:
- In a glass, combine the revive youth juice
- Add the white rum if you desire an extra kick in your cocktail.
- Fill another glass with ice cubes.
- Pour the cocktail mixture over the ice.
- Give it a gentle stir to cool down the drink.
- Garnish with orange slices or pineapple wedges for a tropical touch.