Jessica Scott, owner and founder of Youth Juice

Youth Juice

437 N Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.youthjuice.net/

The app launched today! (8/2) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/youth-juice-customer/id6450215424

Recipes:

Magical Mojito

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup strawberry slices
  • 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup apple slices
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • 2 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 2 ounces youth juice (magical – strawberry, pineapple & apple)
  • Club soda

Instructions:

  1.  In a cocktail shaker, muddle the strawberries, pineapples, apples, mint leaves, sugar and youth juice together until well crushed.
  2. Add the lime juice and rum to the shaker, then fill it with ice cubes.
  3. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds to combine all the flavors.
  4. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with fresh ice.
  5. Top it off with some club soda for a sparkling finish.
  6. Give it a gentle stir, garnish with a mint sprig or fruit slice if desired.

Alive & Revived

Ingredients:

Orange Pineapple Aloe Vera Cocktail. No blender needed

  • 1 cup of Youth Juice (Revive – orange, pineapple & aloe vera water)
  • 2 ounces white rum (optional)
  • Ice cubes
  • Garnished with orange

Instructions:

  1. In a glass, combine the revive youth juice
  2. Add the white rum if you desire an extra kick in your cocktail.
  3. Fill another glass with ice cubes.
  4. Pour the cocktail mixture over the ice.
  5. Give it a gentle stir to cool down the drink.
  6. Garnish with orange slices or pineapple wedges for a tropical touch.