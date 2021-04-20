Midday Fix: Red Snapper Ceviche

Bob Broskey
https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/
https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-seafood-chicago/
RPM Seafood is located on the Chicago River in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 317 N. Clark Street.
In addition to the a la carte menu, RPM Seafood also offers family meals for two and four and with options to add on to-go cocktails to your order. Family meals can be ordered via Tock and a la carte orders for carryout and delivery can be placed via ChowNow.
RPM Seafood is open daily for dinner, and lunch Thursday – Sunday. Reservations can be made via Tock for limited dining room seating, patio tables and heated riverside greenhouses.
Recipe:
RPM Seafood Red Snapper Ceviche
Serves Two
INGREDIENTS:
Pickled Red Onion
- 1 Cup White Distilled Vinegar
- 1 Cup Thinly Sliced Red Onion
- ½ Tsp Salt
- 1 ½ Tsp Sugar
- ½ Cup Water
Red Snapper Ceviche
- 2 Tbsp Sliced Red Radish
- 2 Tbsp Pickled Red Onion
- 2 Tbsp Cherry Tomatoes, Quartered
- 1 Tsp Chives
- 1/2 Tsp Yuzu Kosho
- 2 Tbsp Lime Juice
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- ¼ lb Red Snapper, cut into ¼-inch dice
- Maldon Salt
- 1 Tsp Lime Zest
- Cilantro Leaves
METHOD:
Pickled Red Onion
- Thinly slice the red onion and place them into a jar
- In a small saucepan, stir together the distilled vinegar, water, salt and sugar. Cook over medium-high heat until the mixture reaches a boil
- Pour the hot vinegar mixture into the jar over the onions, screw on the lid, and shake for 30 seconds until they are evenly coated with the vinegar mixture
- Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks
Red Snapper Ceviche
- Combine red radishes, pickled red onion, quartered cherry tomatoes, and yuzu kosho in a medium bowl. Add fish and toss gently to combine.
- Add olive oil, lime juice and Maldon salt to the bowl and toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt and/or lime juice if desired.
- Garnish with freshly grated lime zest and a sprig of cilantro.