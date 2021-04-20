Midday Fix: Red Snapper Ceviche

Bob Broskey

https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/

https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-seafood-chicago/

RPM Seafood is located on the Chicago River in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 317 N. Clark Street.

In addition to the a la carte menu, RPM Seafood also offers family meals for two and four and with options to add on to-go cocktails to your order. Family meals can be ordered via Tock and a la carte orders for carryout and delivery can be placed via ChowNow.

RPM Seafood is open daily for dinner, and lunch Thursday – Sunday. Reservations can be made via Tock for limited dining room seating, patio tables and heated riverside greenhouses.

Recipe:

RPM Seafood Red Snapper Ceviche

Serves Two

INGREDIENTS:

Pickled Red Onion

1 Cup White Distilled Vinegar

1 Cup Thinly Sliced Red Onion

½ Tsp Salt

1 ½ Tsp Sugar

½ Cup Water

Red Snapper Ceviche

2 Tbsp Sliced Red Radish

2 Tbsp Pickled Red Onion

2 Tbsp Cherry Tomatoes, Quartered

1 Tsp Chives

1/2 Tsp Yuzu Kosho

2 Tbsp Lime Juice

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

¼ lb Red Snapper, cut into ¼-inch dice

Maldon Salt

1 Tsp Lime Zest

Cilantro Leaves

METHOD:

Pickled Red Onion

Thinly slice the red onion and place them into a jar In a small saucepan, stir together the distilled vinegar, water, salt and sugar. Cook over medium-high heat until the mixture reaches a boil Pour the hot vinegar mixture into the jar over the onions, screw on the lid, and shake for 30 seconds until they are evenly coated with the vinegar mixture Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks

Red Snapper Ceviche

Combine red radishes, pickled red onion, quartered cherry tomatoes, and yuzu kosho in a medium bowl. Add fish and toss gently to combine. Add olive oil, lime juice and Maldon salt to the bowl and toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt and/or lime juice if desired. Garnish with freshly grated lime zest and a sprig of cilantro.