Tigist Reda – Chef & Owner of Demera

Demera locations:

4801 N. Broadway St., Chicago

Time Out Market at 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

https://www.demerachicago.com/

Event:

Art & Food Humanity

Guild Row- 3130 North Rockwell, Chicago

Thursday, November 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://givebutter.com/c/Arts-Food-Benefit

Recipes:

Berbere Heirloom Tomato Salad

3 medium size Heirloom Tomato

1/2 cup Ambasha Bread Croutons or any other bread

1 Jalapeno Sliced (seed it or with seed, depending how spicy you like it)

1/2 shallots sliced

5 basil leaves sliced thinly

3 Tbsp spoon Olive Oil

1 lime juice

1 tsp berbere

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

Mix together and Enjoy!!

Honey Awaze and Dill Salmon

1LB Salmon

1 Tsp kosher salt, adjust as needed

3 Tbsp olive oil

4 Tbsp Honey Awaze

1 Tsp chopped Dill

3 thinly sliced lemon

2 Tbsp Pine Nuts roasted with dash of cardamom, salt and mitmita

Begin with adding the salt to the salmon.

Drizzle the salmon with olive oil.

Rub the salmon with honey Awaze.

Sprinkle with chopped dill.

Top with sliced lemon.

Preheat the oven to 275F, cook for about 20 minutes until the internal temperature of 120F.

Honey Awaze Wing

8 pieces of wings

1 Tsp Mitmita

1/4 Tsp Cardamom

1/4 Tsp Salt

Cilantro to garnish

Marinated for 2 hours with 1 Tsp Mitmita, 1/4 Tsp Cardamom, and 1/4 Salt.

Fry or Air Fry as desire.

Toss the fried wing with 6 Tbsp of Honey Awaze.

Garnish with Cilantro.

Wing Sauce

6 Tbsp Greek Yogurt

1/2 Shiro

1/4 Salt

1/4 Cardamom

1/2 minced garlic

1 Tsp finely chopped cilantro

Mix together.