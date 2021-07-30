Midday Fix: Recipes to celebrate National Avocado Day

Celebrity nutritionist and founder of Alkamind, Dr. Daryl Gioffre

Book:

Get Off You Sugar

Recipes:

AVOCADO KETO WRAP-UPS:

Serves 2

2 romaine lettuce leaves

1 Hass avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced, or 2 to 3

heaping tablespoons hummus (for homemade, see

page 255)

Smashed adzuki beans (optional; Eden Organics is

great), for more protein and added delicious flavor 4 large fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon red onion, diced

Handful of sprouts or microgreens

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice Sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or

Redmond Real Salt) Freshly ground black pepper

Set out each romaine leaf as you would a rice paper roll or a piece of sandwich bread. Smear half of the avocado or hummus into the romaine leaves and add a spoonful of smashed adzuki beans (if using), top with the rest of the diced avocado or hummus, then the cilantro, onion, and sprouts or microgreens. Drizzle the lime juice on top, and season to taste with sea salt and pepper. Roll the leaves to form a wrap or burrito shape and enjoy right away.

AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Serves 2:

11⁄2 Hass avocados, peeled and pitted

2⁄3 cup coconut water, ideally raw

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons raw cacao

3 dates, pitted (you can use 5 to make it a little sweeter)

11⁄2 teaspoons sea salt (Celtic Grey, Himalayan pink, or Redmond Real Salt)

Combine all the ingredients in a blender, and blend on high speed, then serve. You can also refrigerate before serving to make a firm mousse. To make a healthy version of Fudgsicles, pour the mousse into ice pop molds and freeze for 30 minutes (if you can wait that long!).