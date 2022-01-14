Midday Fix: Recipes for cocktails with little or no alcohol

Charles Joly, Co-Founder of Crafthouse Cocktails and World-Champion Bartender

https://crafthousecocktails.com/

Recipes:

Winter Pimms Cup (~6% abv)

1.5 oz Pimm’s Liqueur

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz rosemary simple syrup

1/2 oz blood orange juice

2.5 oz ginger beer

Glass: collins

Prep: Combine Pimm’s, lemon juice, blood orange juice and rosemary syrup in a shaker with ice. Briefly shake, pour over fresh ice into collins glass, top with ginger beer and stir to combine.

Garnish with orange wheels and rosemary sprig.

Garden Party Martini (0% abv)

2 ½ oz Seedlip Garden

½ – ¾ oz Filthy olive brine

dash Fee Bros Celery Bitters

5 drops giardiniera oil

Glass: martini

Prep: Combine all ingredients, save oil, in a mixing glass. Stir well over ice and strain into chilled martini glass. Use eye dropper to place 5 drops spiced oil.

Garnish with fresh herbs. Rosemary and thyme are favorites.