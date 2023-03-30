Yolonda Ross – Actress in “How Blood Go” and star of the Showtime critically acclaimed series “The Chi” https://www.yolondaross.com/

Paris Thomas, PhD – Executive Director of Equal Hope https://equalhope.org/

Events:

How Blood Go is presented at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater (1650 N. Halsted Ave., Chicago), 8PM Thurs. – Sat. and 3PM Sat. – Sun. from now until April 23.

https://www.congosquaretheatre.org/

https://www.steppenwolf.org/

Celebration of Healing events include in-person film screenings followed by panel discussions with experts and community conversations. Yolonda Ross hosts and Dr. Paris Thomas will serve as an expert panelist. These are Wednesdays at 6:00 PM April 5, and April 12.

These free in-person and digital events will take place during the run of How Blood Go and include film screenings, panel discussions and community conversations led by experts in the field. All Celebration of Healing events are free and open to the public, registration is required for all events. For in-person events, attendees without access to transportation can arrange to have free transport to the events through the registration link. To register for a Celebration of Healing event, visit https://www.congosquaretheatre.org/hbg-celebration-of-healing *and* steppenwolf.org/howbloodgo

Other Celebration of Healing events include a series of webinars hosted on Thursdays from 12:00-1:30 PM from March 23 – April 27. More information on virtual and in-person events is available at https://www.congosquaretheatre.org/