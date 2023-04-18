Gary Swick, President and Educator of the Friends of the Fox River

Jenni Kempf, Director of Education Programs Operations with Friends of the Fox River

Events:

The film premiers at RiversAreLife.com on April 20.

April 20, 6:30-9 p.m.: The city of Elgin will be screening the film “Watershed Warriors” at “The Ashbury”, located at 1 Douglas Ave in Elgin. For a $40 donation you’ll enjoy small bites and a complimentary drink. The evening will feature the film, Watershed Warriors, within a one-hour program followed by a social hour. Reserve your spot here.

May 13, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. State Representative Anna Moeller will hold an annual clean up with the Friends of the Fox River in honor of Mother’s Day from, located at 270 N Grove Street & Ann Street, Elgin. Reserve your spot for the clean up here.

May 20, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.: Join Friends of the Fox River and the City of Batavia for this year’s cleanup at Blackard Skate and Bike Park at 411 S River St. in Batavia. Reserve your spot for the clean up here.

May 20, 6:30-9 p.m.: The City of Batavia will be screening the film “Watershed Warriors” at Clark Island Park on Route 25. For a $40 donation you’ll enjoy small bites and a complimentary drink. The evening will feature the film, Watershed Warriors, within a one-hour program followed by a social hour. Reserve your spot here.