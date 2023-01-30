Brian “Cider Brian” Rutzen

Event:

Cider Summit Chicago https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago

The 9th annual Cider Summit Chicago will feature nearly 200 ciders, cider cocktails and apple spirits.

Saturday, February 4, 2023

-Session One: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (VIP admission at 11 a.m.)

-Session Two: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (VIP admission at 4 p.m.)

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

840 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

All event tickets available via the event website: https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago

General Admission Tickets: $40 per session. General Admission tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, 12 tasting tickets, and a $1 donation to Women Employed. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.

VIP Tickets: (limited quantity) $50 per session. VIP tickets include express admission to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, 16 tasting tickets plus a $1 donation per ticket to Women Employed. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.

2023 Cider Summit Chicago Beneficiary:

Women Employed is an almost 50-year-old Chicago-based advocacy organization that pursues equity for women in the workforce by effecting policy change, expanding access to educational opportunities, and advocating for fair and inclusive workplaces so that all women, families, and communities can thrive.

Recipe:

Big-Shouldered Ginger Recipe

Ingredients

1.5oz Big O Ginger Liqueur

4oz Uncle John’s Apple Pear Cider

1oz soda water

.5oz fresh lemon juice

Directions

Mix ingredients over ice inside the glass (rocks glass). Stir gently. Garnish with thinly sliced pear wedge dusted with cinnamon & candied ginger.