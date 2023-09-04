Bill Glader, Taste of Evanston Chair (and member of Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club)

Event:

9th Annual Taste of Evanston

Sunday, September 17

3-6 p.m.

Charles Gates Dawes House

225 Greenwood Street, Evanston, IL

http://tasteofevanston.org

Hosted by Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club, this fundraising event raises money to support one of Evanston’s most pressing issues: housing insecurity.

Tickets are on sale through September 16. Day of event tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. The adult ticket price of $95 includes all food and beverages. Tickets for students aged 12-21 are $50 and children (under 12) are $20. Fifty percent of the ticket price is tax deductible.