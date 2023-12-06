Executive Chef Jaime Rangel

Once Upon a Bagel – 1050 Gage Street, Winnetka, IL, 60093

Once Upon a Grill – 2758 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062

Once Upon a Deli – 2774 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062

Once Upon a Bagel – 1888 1st Street, Highland Park, IL 60035

https://onceupononline.com/

In addition to offering free admission on the last Friday of every month, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is excited to host Chicagoland deli Once Upon a Bagel during its free days. At lunch time, the deli will be on site providing food for guests to purchase in connection with the Museum’s new special exhibition, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. The remaining free days in 2023 will be on October 27, November 24, and December 29.



What: Free Admission

When: October 27, November 24, December 29; food available during lunch time

Where: Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

9603 Woods Drive

Skokie, IL 60077



Recipe:

Potato Pancakes

-makes 30 – 6oz potato pancakes

5lb Idaho potatoes peeled and shredded

5 eggs

Salt & pepper to taste

1 1/2 Tablespoon baking powder

3- jumbo yellow onions chopped fine

1/2 cup salad oil

5 cups A/P flour

We take our list of ingredients and blend them in a food processor. We like our consistency of our potato pancakes to be smooth without chunks of potato or onion in them.

Once the mixture is fully blended, we heat our flat grill to 350 degrees. You can also use a frying pan at home with a quarter of the pan filled with salad oil.

We use a 6oz scoop to measure and apply the mixture onto the grill. Once the mixture starts to bubble we know it’s time to flip our pancake.

If we were cooking at home we would flip the potato pancake in the frying pan and cook to a desirable finish. In the restaurant we flip the pancake and cook almost all the way through. We cool them down and then finish them in the deep fryer per order.