Richie Farina, Executive Chef at Adorn Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Adorn Restaurant: 120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.adornrestaurant.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet’s Prost! In the Park presented by Krombacher

Sunday, September 24

1-4PM

Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

Pork Belly with Sauerkraut Puree 

Yield 12 portions  

Pork Belly 

Ingredients: 

1 tsp coriander 

1 tsp cumin 

1 tsp fennel 

½ tsp black peppercorns 

1 cup salt 

¼ cup white sugar 

¼ cup brown sugar 

2 lbs pork belly 

1 cup orange juice 

1 lb onion (about 2 medium onions) sliced 

Procedure:  

  1. Rinse pork belly under cold water and let it dry, uncovered, overnight in the fridge. 
  2. Toast all spices in a pan over low heat. Allow to cool, then grind the spices and mix with salt and sugar. Cover pork belly in mixture and let cure for 6 hours.
  3. Place sliced onions in the bottom of a roasting pan and add orange juice. 
  4. Place the pork belly on top of the onions and cover with foil. 
  5. Bake at 400F for 2 hours covered. Then remove foil and bake for an additional 1 hour. 
  6. Once cooked, remove from the pan and place between 2 baking trays lined with parchment paper. Wrap the whole thing in plastic wrap. Place in fridge with a weight on top. 
  7. Allow to cool overnight. Cut into 2.5 oz portions the following day.  
  8. Sear the belly in a sauté pan over medium heat to make it crispy before serving.  

Sauerkraut Puree 

Ingredients: 

¼ lb of butter  

½ onion sliced  

1 clove garlic  

2 cups sauerkraut  

Procedure: 

  1. Melt butter in a medium sauce pot over low heat. Add onions and garlic. Sweat until translucent, about 10 minutes.  
  2. Add the sauerkraut and cook for an additional 30 minutes with a lid on.  
  3. Transfer to a blender, and puree. 
  4. Season with salt. 
  1. Pass through a strainer.
  2. Serve pork belly portion over sauerkraut puree.