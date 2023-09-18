Richie Farina, Executive Chef at Adorn Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
Adorn Restaurant: 120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.adornrestaurant.com/
Event:
Chicago Gourmet’s Prost! In the Park presented by Krombacher
Sunday, September 24
1-4PM
Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601
Recipe:
Pork Belly with Sauerkraut Puree
Yield 12 portions
Pork Belly
Ingredients:
1 tsp coriander
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp fennel
½ tsp black peppercorns
1 cup salt
¼ cup white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
2 lbs pork belly
1 cup orange juice
1 lb onion (about 2 medium onions) sliced
Procedure:
- Rinse pork belly under cold water and let it dry, uncovered, overnight in the fridge.
- Toast all spices in a pan over low heat. Allow to cool, then grind the spices and mix with salt and sugar. Cover pork belly in mixture and let cure for 6 hours.
- Place sliced onions in the bottom of a roasting pan and add orange juice.
- Place the pork belly on top of the onions and cover with foil.
- Bake at 400F for 2 hours covered. Then remove foil and bake for an additional 1 hour.
- Once cooked, remove from the pan and place between 2 baking trays lined with parchment paper. Wrap the whole thing in plastic wrap. Place in fridge with a weight on top.
- Allow to cool overnight. Cut into 2.5 oz portions the following day.
- Sear the belly in a sauté pan over medium heat to make it crispy before serving.
Sauerkraut Puree
Ingredients:
¼ lb of butter
½ onion sliced
1 clove garlic
2 cups sauerkraut
Procedure:
- Melt butter in a medium sauce pot over low heat. Add onions and garlic. Sweat until translucent, about 10 minutes.
- Add the sauerkraut and cook for an additional 30 minutes with a lid on.
- Transfer to a blender, and puree.
- Season with salt.
- Pass through a strainer.
- Serve pork belly portion over sauerkraut puree.