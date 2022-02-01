Midday Fix: Pork and Chive Dumplings

Vivian Aronson

Book: The Asian Market Cookbook

Recipe:

Pork and Chive Dumplings

Jiu Cai Jiao Zi

韭菜饺子

Yields 32 dumplings, 3 to 4 servings

Ingredients:

Dumpling Wrappers

2½ cups (313 g) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp (9 g) salt

About ¾ cup + 2 tsp (200 ml) water

Filling:

5¼ cups (250 g) Chinese chives, finely chopped

1 lb (450 g) ground pork

3 tsp (15 g) minced ginger

2/3 cup (64 g) chopped green onion

2 eggs

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp (30 ml) Chinese soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) Chinese cooking wine

1 tsp sesame oil

Dumpling Sauce:

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) chili oil

1 tsp Sichuan peppercorn oil

4 tbsp (60 ml) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) Chinese vinegar

½ tbsp (8 g) sugar

½ tsp salt



Instructions:

To make the dumpling wrappers, add the flour and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer and using the dough hook attachment, turn to low speed. Gradually add the water to form a lumpy dough. Continue kneading on medium speed for 15 minutes. Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover with a damp cloth for 30 minutes.

Make the dumpling filling while waiting for the dough to rest. Place the Chinese chives and ground pork in a large bowl with the minced ginger, chopped green onion, eggs, cornstarch, salt, soy sauce, cooking wine and sesame oil. Using chopsticks, mix in one direction. You can also mix the filling in a stand mixer. Cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use it.

Put the rested dough on a flat surface and knead with your hands for a minute or two. The dough should be very smooth and elastic. Divide the dough into four parts and roll each part into a long rope shape. Divide each rope into eight pieces; each rope of dough should yield eight dumpling wrappers. Keep the pieces you are not working with covered. Using your hand, press a piece of dough into a small disc and while holding the edge of the disc with one hand, use a rolling pin in your other hand to flatten the dough, rotating the disc 30 degrees after each roll. Roll and turn, roll and turn. The wrappers should be thicker in the middle and thinner around the edges. After some practice, you can make them quite efficiently. Use the fresh wrappers immediately or freeze them. To freeze, sprinkle some flour in between each wrapper, stack and place them in an airtight bag. Take a wrapper and place 1 tablespoon (15 g) of filling in the center, fold over the edges of the wrapper and pinch closed. Holding the dumpling with both hands, crimp the top of the dumpling between your thumbs and index fingers. There are many different ways to crimp or pleat the dumplings, but this is the technique I learned from my grandmother.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add 1 tablespoon (18 g) of salt, then the dumplings. Do not crowd the pot with too many dumplings. Use the back of a ladle to stir the bottom of the pot to prevent the dumplings from sticking. When the pot boils again, add 1 cup (240 ml) of cold water. After it comes to a boil once again, cook for an additional 3 minutes and then remove the dumplings from the pot with a slotted spoon.

To make the dumpling sauce, mix the garlic, chili oil, Sichuan peppercorn oil, soy sauce, Chinese vinegar, sugar and salt in a small bowl and serve the dumplings hot with the sauce on the side.