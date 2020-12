Porchlight Music Theatre will stream The Ruffians’ Burning Bluebeard. Written by Jay Torrence and directed by Halena Kays, performance was the filmed during the 2019 run at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

Burning Bluebeard is available for streaming Friday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Tickets are $15 – $50 and available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Links are available for viewing 72 hours after purchase.