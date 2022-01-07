Midday Fix: Pomegranate based mocktails for a dry January

Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN

https://victoriashantaretelny.com

Nourishing Notes

Pomegranate Mimosa Mocktail

Serves 1

½ ounce POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

5 ounces orange kombucha

1 ounce sparkling water

Garnish: pomegranate arils, optional 

Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute and sprinkle arils on top, if desired.  Enjoy.

Pomegranate Moscow Mule Mocktail

Serves 2

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

1 cup non-alcoholic ginger beer

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

Zest from a mandarin orange

Crushed ice

Garnish: lime wedges and pomegranate arils

In a small pitcher, stir in all ingredients.  Divide mixture into two copper mugs and top with crushed ice.  Garnish with lime wedges and pomegranate arils. 

*Vicki partnered with POM Wonderful

