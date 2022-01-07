Midday Fix: Pomegranate based mocktails for a dry January

Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN
On Apple Podcasts:
Recipes:
Pomegranate Mimosa Mocktail
Serves 1
½ ounce POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice
5 ounces orange kombucha
1 ounce sparkling water
Garnish: pomegranate arils, optional
Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute and sprinkle arils on top, if desired. Enjoy.
Pomegranate Moscow Mule Mocktail
Serves 2
1 cup POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice
1 cup non-alcoholic ginger beer
2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
Zest from a mandarin orange
Crushed ice
Garnish: lime wedges and pomegranate arils
In a small pitcher, stir in all ingredients. Divide mixture into two copper mugs and top with crushed ice. Garnish with lime wedges and pomegranate arils.
*Vicki partnered with POM Wonderful