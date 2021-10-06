Midday Fix: Playoff Baseball & BBQ with the Chicago White Sox

Chef Bret Donaldson
Recipes:
BBQ Spice Rub
This is a scaled down version of what we batch here at Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s enough for one or two briskets (15 pounds average) or three to four pork shoulders (7-8 pounds average). It will hold in an airtight mason jar or similar container for up to a month.
- 1cup Kosher Salt (substitute sea salt, reduce to 3/4 cup. Do not use iodized/table salt)
- 1/2 cup chili powder
- 1/2 cup paprika
- 1/3 cup ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup onion powder
- 1/4 cup garlic powder
NOTES:
- Combine all dry ingredients and rub thoroughly across all surfaces of the meat.
- Season the meat at least one hour before cooking. You also can prepare overnight. The longer the rest period, the better the “bark” will be on the finished product.
- This seasoning blend can be used for any indirect heat cooking – smoker, Big Green Egg, oven roasting or braising. It is not appropriate for direct heat grilling or broiling as the seasoning blend will burn.
BBQ Sauce
This is a classic sweet and smoky sauce. Kick up the spice by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper or substituting hot paprika.
- 24-ounce bottle ketchup
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1.5 tbsp Worcestershire (omit for a vegan option)
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke (2 teaspoons for a deeper smoke flavor)
- 1teaspoon ground black pepper
NOTES:
- Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan and whisk to combine.
- Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes stirring occasionally, then remove from heat.
- Allow to return to room temperature, then store under refrigeration for up to two weeks.