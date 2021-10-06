Midday Fix: Playoff Baseball & BBQ with the Chicago White Sox

Chef Bret Donaldson

Recipes:

BBQ Spice Rub

This is a scaled down version of what we batch here at Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s enough for one or two briskets (15 pounds average) or three to four pork shoulders (7-8 pounds average). It will hold in an airtight mason jar or similar container for up to a month.

1cup Kosher Salt (substitute sea salt, reduce to 3/4 cup. Do not use iodized/table salt)

1/2 cup chili powder

1/2 cup paprika

1/3 cup ground black pepper

1/4 cup onion powder

1/4 cup garlic powder

NOTES:

Combine all dry ingredients and rub thoroughly across all surfaces of the meat.

Season the meat at least one hour before cooking. You also can prepare overnight. The longer the rest period, the better the “bark” will be on the finished product.

This seasoning blend can be used for any indirect heat cooking – smoker, Big Green Egg, oven roasting or braising. It is not appropriate for direct heat grilling or broiling as the seasoning blend will burn.

BBQ Sauce

This is a classic sweet and smoky sauce. Kick up the spice by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper or substituting hot paprika.

24-ounce bottle ketchup

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1.5 tbsp Worcestershire (omit for a vegan option)

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon liquid smoke (2 teaspoons for a deeper smoke flavor)

1teaspoon ground black pepper

NOTES:

Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan and whisk to combine.

Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes stirring occasionally, then remove from heat.

Allow to return to room temperature, then store under refrigeration for up to two weeks.