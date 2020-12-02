Midday Fix: Picking out a perfect holiday tree

Connie Rivera, owner of CityEscape Garden Center and Design Studio

CityEscape Garden Center and Design Studio, 3022 W. Lake St. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

* Fraser fir is a popular tree — a gold standard for its traditional “Christmas tree” fragrance, sturdy branches for ornaments and softer needles.

* Noble firs are also big in the Midwest, where many trees are grown in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, with spiky blue-green needles and a tall shape

* Balsam firs are fairly long-lasting and are often put up earlier with less needle drop. They have softer branches and their needles are green on top with a bit of silver tone underneath.

Other fresh tree varieties include scotch pine (a long-lasting tree with sharp needles that also tends to be more budget-friendly) and blue spruce (as its name implies, with a bluish-tone and a stately pyramid shape).