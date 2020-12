Ryan Griggs of the Anti-Cruelty Society shares recipes and tips for cooking for your pets from a new cookbook of animal-friendly recipes which also helps support the organization.

The book is available in print for $14.99 or e-book for $8.99 at anticruelty.org/cookbook.

