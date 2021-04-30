Midday Fix: Peach Cobbler & details on the new “Best Baker in America” featuring local chef Felicia Mayden

Felicia Mayden / Executive Pastry Chef at Ace Hotel
Recipe:
Peach Cobbler
FILLING:
2 -15oz cans Peaches, drained
1 1/2 cups Sugar in the raw
1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
BATTER:
1 1/2 sticks Butter, room temperature
2 cups Sugar in the raw
2 cups All Purpose flour
4 tsps Baking soda
1/8 tsp Ground Mace
1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon
1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
1 1/2 cups Milk
TOPPING (optional):
Sugar in the raw
Cinnamon
METHOD:
1 Preheat the oven to 350F.
2 In a large bowl, mix the peaches, sugar in the raw and salt together. Set aside.
3 In a medium bowl, mix together butter, sugar in the raw, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ground mace, ground cinnamon and salt.
4 Mix in the milk, just until combined.
5 Place peach mixture into a sprayed 9 X13 pan, spread evenly.
6 Spread the batter mixture evenly over the top of the peaches.
7 Sprinkle sugar in the raw and cinnamon over the batter, if desired.
8 Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until the batter is golden brown.
9 Serve warm.