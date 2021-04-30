Midday Fix: Peach Cobbler & details on the new “Best Baker in America” featuring local chef Felicia Mayden

Felicia Mayden / Executive Pastry Chef at Ace Hotel

https://www.acehotel.com/

BEST BAKER IN AMERICA on Food Network, premiering Monday, May 3rd at 8PM CST.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/best-baker-in-america

Recipe:

Peach Cobbler

FILLING:

2 -15oz cans Peaches, drained

1 1/2 cups Sugar in the raw

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

BATTER:

1 1/2 sticks Butter, room temperature

2 cups Sugar in the raw

2 cups All Purpose flour

4 tsps Baking soda

1/8 tsp Ground Mace

1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1 1/2 cups Milk

TOPPING (optional):

Sugar in the raw

Cinnamon

METHOD:

1 Preheat the oven to 350F.

2 In a large bowl, mix the peaches, sugar in the raw and salt together. Set aside.

3 In a medium bowl, mix together butter, sugar in the raw, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ground mace, ground cinnamon and salt.

4 Mix in the milk, just until combined.

5 Place peach mixture into a sprayed 9 X13 pan, spread evenly.

6 Spread the batter mixture evenly over the top of the peaches.

7 Sprinkle sugar in the raw and cinnamon over the batter, if desired.

8 Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until the batter is golden brown.

9 Serve warm.