Dr. Shelly Vaziri Flais

Author of Nurturing Boys to Be Better Men: Gender Equality Starts at Home

https://www.aap.org/Nurturing-Boys-to-Be-Better-Men-Paperback

*Or find it wherever books are sold!

Event:

October 25

7p-8:30p

Women and Children First event in Chicago

5233 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

https://www.womenandchildrenfirst.com/book/9781610026772

https://www.womenandchildrenfirst.com/