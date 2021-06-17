Midday Fix: No Fail Peach Cobbler

Keisha Rucker, Co-Owner of The Soul Shack

http://www.thesoul53.com

The Soul Shack – Hyde Park Chicago

1368 E. 53rd St. – Chicago, IL

773-891-0126

Recipe:

No Fail Peach Cobbler

Filling:

6 cans of peaches

4 cups of sugar

1 box (16oz) of brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1/3 tablespoon nutmeg

1/2 stick of butter (optional)

Crust Options:

1) Pre made Baking Dough

-or-

2) Homemade

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

1/4 cup butter

4-5 tablespoons ice water

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Butter a 9-inch shallow baking dish set aside

In a pot or large skillet add peaches, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract to a pot; let the ingredients simmer together on low heat for 15-20 minutes on top of the stove covered, stir periodically to avoid sticking.

In a mixing bowl, mix together the flour and salt; using a fork, blend in the vegetable shortening and butter until the mixture is coarse; gradually add ice water to mixture while stirring with a spoon until it becomes a firm dough. Mix ingredients with a mixer or use hands. Cut 1/4 of the dough off to use for the top crust.

Place dough on a lightly floured sheet; roll out the dough until it is 1/8-inch thickness; put the dough in a 9-inch baking dish; place peaches on top of the dough using a large spoon, pour access juice on top of peaches, use the rest of the dough for your top crust and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 30 minutes until the inside is bubbly and the crust is brown. Let cool and serve with vanilla ice cream.