Midday Fix: No Churn Lemon Ginger Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream Pie & Details on “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones”

Jessica Oloroso – Black Dog Gelato

3 Locations:

1012 W. Lake St. in the West Loop

859 N. Damen Ave. in Ukrainian Village

2662 N. Sawyer Ave. in Logan Square

Event:

“Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones”

Four-Episode Stunt Premieres on Monday, August 16th on Food Network and discovery+.

http://www.foodnetwork.com

https://www.discoveryplus.com/

Recipe:

No Churn Lemon Ginger Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream Pie

Equipment:

Stand Mixer with paddle and whisk attachment

Medium mixing bowls

Rubber Spatulas

Knife

Peeler

Yield: 2 9” pies

No Churn Base:

1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk

6 oz Cream Cheese, softened

1 teas. Salt

1 Tbl. Vanilla

2 cups Heavy Cream, chilled

Lemon Ginger:

⅓ cup Fresh Squeezed Lemon juice

1 Tbl Lemon Zest

1 Tbl Finely chopped Ginger

Blueberry Compote or Blueberry Pie Filling:

1 cup Fresh or Frozen Blueberries

3 Tbl Sugar

1 Tbl Lemon Juice

Whipped Cream:

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup sugar

½ teas salt

1 teas vanilla extract

2 9” graham cracker pie shell

Cinnamon strudel, granola, or other crunchy topping

Method:

If you are making Blueberry Compote do this first and allow to cool. Place the blueberries, sugar and lemon juice in a small pot and cook over medium-low heat until the berries break down and come to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and completely cool.

For the no churn ice cream:

1. Put the softened cream cheese in the mixing bowl with half of the condensed milk. With the paddle attachment, mix on low speed until smooth. Add the remaining condensed milk, salt, and vanilla and mix until just combined. Remove from the mixer and transfer to a mixing bowl.

2. Clean out the mixing bowl. Chill the bowl and whisk attachment in the freezer while you prepare the Lemon ginger.

3. Combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, and ginger. Set aside.

4. Remove the bowl and whisk from the freezer. Add the heavy cream and mix on medium-high speed to stiff peaks, but be careful to not over whip.

5. Scoop half of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture and with a rubber spatula gently fold the two together. Add the remaining whipped cream and repeat until uniform.

6. Divide the mixture in half.

7. With half the mixture, slowly fold in the lemon juice mixture.

8. With the other half, mix in the blueberry compote or filling.

9. Using a big serving spoon or large ice cream scoop, alternate scoops in the pie crust in a single layer until filled. Repeat with the other pie crust and remaining filling.

10. Using a knife or spatula, gently swirl the two bases to form a nice pattern.

11. Place in the freezer for 4-5 hours.

Whipped Cream:

1. In a chilled mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream, vanilla, salt and sugar until firm peaks, careful not to over whip.

2. Remove the pies from the freezer and scoop half of the whipped cream on each pie. Decorate as desired

3. Garnish with cinnamon streusel or granola!