Midday Fix: Museum of Science and Industry’s FREE Summer Brain Games continues virtually

The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (MSI) is launching its ninth annual Summer Brain Games program with new ways to provide access to science learning.

Summer Brain Games invites kids and their families to discover and explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and medicine) through Chicago’s neighborhoods with hands-on activities in English and Spanish and free tickets to visit the Museum. Plus, new this year, MSI has created free, take-home science kits for families to pick up at select Chicago Public Library branches.