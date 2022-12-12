Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy
Toys Featured:
- PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia Animal Care Station (PLAYMOBIL) https://www.playmobil.us/wiltopia—animal-care-station/71007.html
- Ages 4-10
- MSRP $109.99
- Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad (Crayola) https://shop.crayola.com/toys-and-activities/light-up-tracing-pad—choose-your-color-04090.html
- Ages 6+
- $24.99
- House Monsters (Luki Lab) https://lukilab.com/pages/house-monsters
- Ages 3+
- $18.99
- Lights & Sounds El Bravo Pirate Ship Playset (Mattel) https://shop.mattel.com/products/fisher-price-nickelodeon-santiago-of-the-seas-lights-sounds-el-bravo-pirate-ship-gxt77
- Ages 3+
- $44.99
- Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods Hess Toy Truck (Hess) https://hesstoytruck.com/2022-flatbed-truck-with-hot-rods/
- Ages 3+
- $41.99
- RUKUSfx (Just Play) https://rukusfx.com/
- Ages 6+
- $49.99