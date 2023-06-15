John Nelson, co-founder of Moody Teas
Nora Eagan, co-founder of Moody Teas
Events:
Moody Teas at The Farmer at The Green
Tuesday, June 20 from 3-7pm
320 S. Canal, Chicago, 60606
*They will be at The Green: 6/20, 7/11, 7/18, 7/25, 8/8, 8/22, 9/5, 9/19, 10/3, 10/17. https://thegreenat320southcanal.com/
*They can also be found at other farmers markets throughout the city.
Recipes:
Berry Refreshed (an energizing mocktail)
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz – Berry Focused concentrate (2 tbsp of Berry Focused to 8 ounces of water)
- 1-2 berries (strawberries or blueberries)
- 1 oz – Blueberry simple syrup
- Strawberry sparkling water
DIRECTIONS:
- Add berries to a shaker and muddle.
- Add blueberry syrup and mix.
- Add Berry Focused to the shaker, shake with a little ice.
- Pour into glass over ice and top with strawberry sparkling water.
- Garnish with a freeze-dried strawberries or blueberries from Berry Focused!
- Spirit suggestion (optional): Substitute strawberry sparkling water with 1.5 ounces of white rum
TALKING POINTS:
- All of our mocktails today use an herbal tea concentrate – you’ll want a richer flavor when you’re mixing tea with other ingredients.
- Don’t skip the muddling step – breaking up the fresh berries thoroughly will give a richer flavor and make the flavor more consistent throughout.
- Berry Focused is made with guayusa, a cousin of Yerba mate. Guayusa gives a boost of caffeine with the unpleasant side effects of traditional caffeinated drinks.
- Contains strawberries, blueberries, and goji berries (goji berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and give the drink a tart and invigorating flavor)
Mr. Sandman (a calming mocktail)
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 oz – Dream Come Blue concentrate (1.5 tbsp of Dream Come Blue tea to 6 ounces of water)
- 1 oz – Lavender syrup
- 5 oz – Lemonade
DIRECTIONS:
- Pour Dream Come Blue into glass, add ice
- Add lavender syrup and lemonade to shaker with ice and shake.
- Pour syrup and lemonade over Dream Come Blue – the color will change!
- Garnish with a sprig of lavender and a lemon slice.
- Spirit Suggestion: Don’t do it! The Valerian Root in this tea is strong enough!
TALKING POINTS:
- Dream Come Blue is made with Butterfly blue pea flower and lavender to provide a classic, calming and floral base, while passionflower, tulsi, skullcap, and valerian root welcome restful sleep.
- It brews to a deep blue color but will turn purple from the acid in the lemon.
Limónitea (an immunity boosting mocktail) –
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 oz – Ammunitea concentrate (1.5 tbsp of Ammunitea to 6 ounces of water)
- 1 oz – Elderflower syrup
- 5 oz – Limeade
DIRECTIONS:
- Pour Ammunitea into a glass with ice.
- Add syrup and limeade to shaker with ice and shake.
- Pour shaken syrup and limeade over Ammunitea
- Garnish with a sprig of mint and a slice of lime.
- Spirit Suggestion (optional): Use 4 ounces of lemonade and 1 oz of Elderflower liqueur.
TALKING POINTS:
- AmmuniTea is our signature white tea enhanced with herbs like elderberry, echinacea, lemon balm and mint – these are meant to soothe and calm the respiratory system and provide natural relief for headaches, congestion, sore throat or runny nose.
- AmmuniTea brews to a beautiful plum color. It has a sweet but slightly tart flavor.