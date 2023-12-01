Ricky Acevedo, guest bartender of the Mile High Cocktail Club, the seasonal speakeasy in the Four Season’s Chicago.
Mile High Cocktail Club – Four Seasons Chicago
120 East Delaware Place
Mystic island:
1oz Hennessy VSOP
.5 oz Ardbeg (scotch whisky)
.5 oz Averna
.5 oz lapsang tea syrup
3 dash angostura bitters
Lomas:
1oz bulleit bourbon
.75 oz Campari
.75 oz cocchi Rosa
3 dash orange bitters
1 dash bourbon sea salt solution
New Year’s Eve at Mile High Cocktail Club from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy the ultimate evening above the clouds with a four cocktail package, a dazzling champagne toast, live music by DJ Jeliah and passed canapes and sweets. $225 per person.