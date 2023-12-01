Ricky Acevedo, guest bartender of the Mile High Cocktail Club, the seasonal speakeasy in the Four Season’s Chicago.

Mile High Cocktail Club – Four Seasons Chicago

120 East Delaware Place

fourseasons.com/chicago/

facebook.com/FourSeasons

exploretock.com/fourseasonschicago/experience/386314/mile-high-cocktail-club?date=2023-11-30&size=2&time=20%3A00

Mystic island:

1oz Hennessy VSOP

.5 oz Ardbeg (scotch whisky)

.5 oz Averna

.5 oz lapsang tea syrup

3 dash angostura bitters

Lomas:

1oz bulleit bourbon

.75 oz Campari

.75 oz cocchi Rosa

3 dash orange bitters

1 dash bourbon sea salt solution

New Year’s Eve at Mile High Cocktail Club from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy the ultimate evening above the clouds with a four cocktail package, a dazzling champagne toast, live music by DJ Jeliah and passed canapes and sweets. $225 per person.