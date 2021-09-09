Midday Fix: Mediterranean Farro Salad

Vicki Shanta Retelny
Recipe:
Mediterranean Farro Salad
4 cups baby kale, washed and ready to eat
1 cup farro, uncooked
6 cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 large cucumber, diced
¼ cup Kalamata olives, diced
2 Tablespoons feta cheese
3 sprigs cilantro, coarsely chopped
¼ walnuts, chopped
3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
1 small shallot, minced
Pinch of salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook farro according to package instructions.
- In a medium bowl, add kale, farro, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, cheese, cilantro and walnuts.
- In a small bowl, make the dressing by whisking oil, vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, shallots, salt and pepper. Drizzle over the salad, gently toss and divide into individual bowls. Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN.
*Vicki is using Bob’s Red Mill Farro in this recipe